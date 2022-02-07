Severn Trent completes major works to fix sewerage problem in Gobowen

Sewage in Fernhill Lane, Gobowen

Residents living in and near Fernhill Lane, Gobowen, has been plagued with sewage emerging from a manhole for more than a decade.

The road is next to the village playing fields and used by those making their way to the playground and football pitches.

The water and waste company has now installed a new 100 metre sewer pipe along Fernhill Lane. It is part of a £250,000 investment in the area, which, Severn Trent says, will go a long way towards preventing any flooding events in the future.

Work on the scheme started in November last year and was completed on time.

Catherine Webb, from Severn Trent, said: “We know customers in the area have had to wait a long time for these improvements to be made. I’m thrilled to say the work is now complete, and residents living along Fernhill Lane can be reassured that they have a reliable waste network that will last for generations to come.