Applications for affordable homes for Gobowen

By Sue AustinGobowenPublished: Last Updated:

Plans for 38 new affordable homes in a village near Oswestry have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The homes in Gobowen would be accessed via Southlands Avenue in the south of the village.

The original scheme, for full planning permission, submitted in September, was withdrawn in December.

Nicol Thomas for the applicants, Wrekin Housing Group and Derwen College, said it had worked closely with Shropshire Planning Department to re-design the scheme.

"The latest scheme impacts less on Southlands Court and also creates an attractive usable open space for the development," a spokesperson said.

"We hope that the Council will continue to support our proposals so that we can deliver much needed new affordable homes in the village."

The principle of the development of this site has already been established and an approval given in November 2018.

"Care was taken to respect the existing bungalows, retaining their existing open aspect."

The application includes six two-bedroom bungalows and a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

