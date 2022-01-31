Applications for affordable homes for Gobowen

The homes in Gobowen would be accessed via Southlands Avenue in the south of the village.

The original scheme, for full planning permission, submitted in September, was withdrawn in December.

Nicol Thomas for the applicants, Wrekin Housing Group and Derwen College, said it had worked closely with Shropshire Planning Department to re-design the scheme.

"The latest scheme impacts less on Southlands Court and also creates an attractive usable open space for the development," a spokesperson said.

"We hope that the Council will continue to support our proposals so that we can deliver much needed new affordable homes in the village."

The principle of the development of this site has already been established and an approval given in November 2018.

"Care was taken to respect the existing bungalows, retaining their existing open aspect."