Railway crossing closes for signalling upgrade

Motorists will be unable to access the main village from the B5069 Oswestry during the work, from January 12-17.

Network Rail said that as well as the crossing the railway station car park would also be closed.

"Temporary, two-way traffic lights will be in place on January 18 and 19 and it is likely that Gobowen station car park will remain closed during this period subject to scheme progress.

"Rail services will be operating as normal during this time. Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists to both the station and across the level crossing.