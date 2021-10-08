Concern for woman's safety sparks fire service call out to Weston Rhyn

Albert Square, Weston Rhyn

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled one fire appliance from Oswestry at about 12.21pm on Friday to help an ambulance crew reach the woman.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12:04pm to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare in Weston Rhyn.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated one patient, a woman. She was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”