Concern for woman's safety sparks fire service call out to Weston Rhyn

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled one fire appliance from Oswestry at about 12.21pm on Friday to help an ambulance crew reach the woman.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12:04pm to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare in Weston Rhyn.
"We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated one patient, a woman. She was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”
A fire service team used a short extension ladder and small gear to enter the property in Albert Square and the incident was declared to have stopped at 12.42pm,