Thousands raised at golf day event for Oswestry's orthopaedic hospital

L-R: Wendy and David Paton, with Debra Alexander from the Orthopaedic Institute Charity

During 2019 and 2020, 1,380 hips and 1,370 knees were replaced at the hospital, and the money raised by Wendy and David Paton will go help this continue.

Stunning sunshine and 19 teams of eager golfers provided the perfect start to the couple's fundraising day earlier this month at the Hill Valley Golf Club, Whitchurch in aid of the Orthopaedic Institute Charity.

Raising a total of £2,907 towards the Arthroplasty Research Fund, David said: “During the last two years Wendy and I have had a new hip and a new knee and wanted to raise money as a thank you to RJAH for their excellent care and support.

"All the fundraising on this day will go to help the Orthopaedic Institute in supporting further studies of advancement in care and research for hip and knee patients.”

David and Wendy of Threapwood, Malpas, kindly sponsored the green fees and arranged a delicious afternoon tea box for each player as they returned to the clubhouse, leaving players to donate an entry fee and take part in the raffle.

Debra Alexander, fundraiser at the Orthopaedic Institute Charity, said: "We are so grateful to David and Wendy for all their hard work in organising the day and attracting so many generous players and sponsors. I know how much time and effort goes into bringing such a day together and I cannot thank them enough.

"I would also personally like to thank all those who took part and sponsored the day, including Macdonald Hill Valley Golf Club and their professional Rob Ashbrook plus one of David and Wendy’s friends – Doreen Manning, who very kindly registered the players and took charge of the finances.”