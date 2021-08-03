Woolly jumper in charity shop finds its way into museum

The 1980s jumper

The patterned sweater with classic geometric print was donated to the Gobowen based, Derwen College’s Vintage Advantage charity shop, which opened to the public in April. The 80s relic was quickly spotted by staff who thought there might be a wider appeal on the college’s eBay shop.

The mushroom and cream vintage classic pullover, with St Michael label, was bought by Marks and Spencer clothing archive M&S Marks in Time, for the bargain price of £9.99 plus packaging.

Shop manager at Derwen College, Sharon Jones, is delighted that the item has found its place in the archives.

She said: “Since we opened The Vintage Advantage charity shop, in April, we’ve been inundated with kind donations from the public. Students and staff sort through all the pre-loved treasures and clean them, price them, and put them up for sale. We thought that the jumper might be a bit special so decided to put it to a wider audience on EBay. We were over them moon when we saw that it had been bought by M&S.

“The Vintage Advantage is definitely the place to visit for anyone looking for a vintage or pre-loved treasure of their own.”

The charity shop was opened to provide work experience students with special educational needs and disabilities.

Derwen College is a vocational college for young adults aged 16-25. Students attend college to learn work skills and independent living skills in an environment that is bespoke to their needs.

The college has an on-site retail area which is open to the public, where students learn, train and gain work skills. This includes a Garden Centre and Gift Shop, Walled Garden Café, Karten Print Shop, Hotel

751 and The Vintage Advantage charity shop.

People can visit the charity shop's online site at ebay.co.uk/str/derwencollege