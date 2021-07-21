'Peg' celebrates 100th birthday with her family

Margaret 'Peggy' Newnes celebrating her 100th birthday

Margaret 'Peggy' Newness, née Parry, marked her 100th birthday at the Gobowen care home she lives in, with a traditional message from the Queen, just a few miles from where she was born a century ago.

Peg was able to celebrate in the sun with her family, friends and neighbours over the weekend.

Her niece, Karen Parry, said: "Peg was born in the Oswestry area, the eldest of three - her younger brothers David and Ted are sadly deceased. The family always celebrated her birthday on July 17 and it was only in the last 12 months that they found out she was actually born at one minute past midnight on July 18.

"But her mum decided her birthday would be on July 17 and so it has been for 100 years.

"Peg grew up around Oswestry, Sansaw Heath and Atcham. She has a vivid childhood memory of being spoken to by Dame Agnes Hunt (one of the Orthopaedic Hospital founders) at a local fete.

"During World War Two, Peg worked at RAF Shawbury on bomb doors. Later she worked at the Sentinel/Rolls Royce works in Shrewsbury.

"During the 1950s Peg and her parents moved to Bomere Heath. After her dad passed away she continued to live with her mum and then in 1962 married George, who had lived next door to the family in Sansaw Heath.

"Shortly after the marriage they moved to the Bedford area for George’s job as a chartered accountant. Peg continued to look after her mum until she died in 1973.

"Peg and George lived in Bedford until his retirement, when they moved back to Oswestry. Both were active in the local community until their early 90s. Peg was a regular attendee at the parish church of St Oswald, King and Martyr, often arranging the flowers there.

"They were both keen members of the Wynnstay Bowling Club and Peg won a number of cups, they were members of the National Trust and went on many outings and holidays with the local branch. They had many holidays abroad including a cruise on the QE2.

"Peg loved travelling and because George, who sadly passed away in 2020, had been in RAF bomber command flying in Canada and the Far East during World War Two, they had many trips with the RAF and aircrew associations.