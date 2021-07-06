Coppergreen Developments Ltd wants to create 90 holiday lodges on the site of Henlle Golf Club, near Gobowen, as part of a £10 million investment.

The lodges will be let for short-term holidays, occupying 18 per cent of the existing golf course, which will then be reduced to a nine-hole course and five practice holes.

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council for the scheme, which is set to create 53 jobs and safeguard the existing seven at the site.

A previous application for 120 static caravans to be sited on the same area of land was refused by council planning officers in March this year after receiving 122 objections.

The council said the scheme would affect the character of the area and “have a significant detrimental impact” on the non-designated Henlle Hall Park, the Grade II-listed Henlle Hall and the setting of sections of Offa’s Dyke which are scheduled monuments.

The applicants say the revised plans “overcome the reasons for refusal of the earlier scheme” and comply with the council’s development plan and national planning policy.

The company currently owns and manages four parks throughout the UK. Three of these parks are under the Landal Green Parks Brand, which offers four-star self-catering holiday lodge accommodation for couples and families. It is envisaged that the accommodation located at Henlle will be a further addition to the Landal Green Parks brand.

Landal Green Parks promote a Green pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030, buy locally and ethically and give back to the host communities with local events and initiatives.

A statement on behalf of Coppergreen Developments says: "The development will provide a much-needed, long-term permanent boost to this area of Shropshire, where the economy has been badly hit during the pandemic.

"It will create a variety of career opportunities for local people in roles including management, hospitality and maintenance.

"It is expected that the extra visitor spending will bring over £4 million annually into the local economy. This will benefit local retail, hospitality venues and visitor attractions, all outside money coming into the Oswestry area."

A statement prepared by planning consultancy firm Kembertons says membership of the golf club has reduced from 600 to around 300 since it first opened in 2003.

It is proposed that the existing clubhouse will continue to operate as the administrative base for the golf club, as well as the new holiday park.