Kids are math-magicians after topping times tables leader board

By Nick Humphreys

Youngsters have proved they are math-magicians by topping a times tables leader board.

Gobowen Primary School are currently the top of the regional leader board on the Times Tables Rock Stars app
Gobowen Primary School children have been feverishly studying on the Times Tables Rock Star app, and have become hooked by its competitive edge.

Teachers initially got them into the app to try and help them get up to speed having missed out on class time during the first lockdown. The children found it an enjoyable way to make progress, and in two months they have gone from 20th to 1st in the regional leader board.

Head teacher Justin Lawson said: "After we came back after the summer holidays, we decided it would be a good way to get them up to speed. We started running in-house competitions to see how many they could get in a minute. It got really competitive and there has been a real buzz around the school. The children are always trying to beat their scores and giving each other tips.

"Out fastest children can do 128 in a minute. That's reading them, processing and typing them on a keyboard. They're just so fast.

"As a result, their maths has improved tremendously because they are not having to think about the times tables. Some children that struggle in maths have found that it's really helped them."

