Westies spread the festive spirit

Looking at the Christmas lights outside their home, Matthew Evans and Jack-Charles Evans, aged 5, of West Place, Gobowen..

And in the dull dark November lockdown the neighbours - christened the Westies - from Gobowen near Ellesmere decided to put their Christmas lights up early.

Many of the houses are decked out in Christmas lights with illuminated Santas and snowmen on the front lawns.

Some of the Christmas lights, at West Place, Gobowen..

The idea to spread some lockdown cheer came about in April with a wacky races event taking place around the road and green on West Place.

Ride on toys were pressed into use for the fun-filled competition.

That was swiftly followed us by a hobby horse race, with competitors dressing as jockeys and regular outdoor social distancing events.

Residents in West Place, Gobowen held their own Grand National

Dave and Vikki Evison from West Place Stores, praised the neighbours for constantly thinking up ideas.

They said: “The Westies have been brilliant, from the lockdown earlier in the year when they organised many activities including dancing in the street, on a regular basis, through to this lockdown.

Neighbours in West Place, Gobowen held their own lockdown Wacky Races

“They all decided to put their Christmas lights up early to cheer everyone up through the dark winter evenings. The great thing is that everyone really got on board, the young, the old, they all joined in. It really has put a smile on faces and fostered a real community spirit.”

In the spring lockdown the West Place residents had a daily, 11 am dancing the in streets event.