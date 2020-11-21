Following in Santa's footsteps

Derwen college students William Chapple 21 And Tom Alexander 22 ready for their Derwen to Lapland challenge

Tom Alexander and William Chapple, both students at the Shropshire specialist further education college, near Oswestry, are urging fellow students, their families and supporters to take part in the fundraising venture.

The Derwen to Lapland challenge, following in the footsteps of Father Christmas to cover 1,989 miles from December 1 - 10.

Anyone can join in to walk, run, cycle, swim, or wheelchair as far as they can to support the challenge. Every mile completed and every penny raised counts.

Every participant receives a medal, designed and printed at Derwen College.

During the summer holidays, Tom and William became true ambassadors for the college charity when they walked hundreds of miles, raising thousands of pounds in the college’s virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats Challenge.

Fundraiser Anna Evans said: “During the summer, teams of six walked the length of Britain in our Derwen LEJOG Challenge. They raised an amazing total of £6,500. Tom and William, along with their families and supporters, were absolute super stars.”

“This time, our Derwen to Lapland Challenge will be slightly different, as we’ll all be working together to cover 1,989 miles in 10 days. It’s a long way, so we’re hoping to get as many participants as possible

signed up. The more, the merrier/”

All donations from this event will go towards the Agnes Hunt Village project to refurbish and renovate the Agnes Hunt Village bungalows which are used by students to learn and develop their independent living

skills. Both Tom and William live in the Agnes Hunt Village when they are at Derwen College.