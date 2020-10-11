Two treated by paramedics after crash in Gobowen

By Nick Humphreys

Two people were given treatment after a crash in village last night.

The one-vehicle smash happened in Pentre Clawdd, Gobowen shortly before 10pm.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene. It is not yet known how serious the injuries were that the casualties suffered, but nobody was trapped in the car when fire crews arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.54pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Pentre Clawdd, Gobowen.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry.

"Road traffic collision involving one car. No persons trapped, two casualties in care of ambulance service. Fire crew made vehicle electronically safe."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

