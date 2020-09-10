Equipment catches fire in barn at farm near Oswestry

Four fire engines were sent to Ebnal Lodge Farm in Rhosygadfa, Gobowen, at around 6.40am to reports of a grain dryer on fire inside a large barn.

Crews from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Shrewsbury attended the scene.

A grain dryer, approximately six metres high and three metres wide, was smoking inside the large barn at the farm. Fire crews used a reciprocating saw to cut holes in the aluminium container to access the grain and thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

They managed to control the fire at around 8am.