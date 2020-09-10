Menu

Equipment catches fire in barn at farm near Oswestry

By Charlotte Bentley | Gobowen | News | Published:

Fire crews tackled a barn fire near Oswestry early this morning.

Fire at barn in Gobowen. Picture: @lewisjames999

Four fire engines were sent to Ebnal Lodge Farm in Rhosygadfa, Gobowen, at around 6.40am to reports of a grain dryer on fire inside a large barn.

Crews from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Shrewsbury attended the scene.

A grain dryer, approximately six metres high and three metres wide, was smoking inside the large barn at the farm. Fire crews used a reciprocating saw to cut holes in the aluminium container to access the grain and thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

They managed to control the fire at around 8am.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

