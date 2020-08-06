Smartcards for train travel

The new technology and contactless option for customers will, it says, enhance safety measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Smartcards, which customers can use to collect the season tickets they have purchased online, can now be used on more than 20 routes including all Cardiff to Shrewsbury, and also the Shrewsbury to Birmingham, Chester and Manchester lines.

Smart cards can be used to buy weekly, monthly and annual season tickets.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “Improving the customer experience is one of our top priorities and installing new, modern ticket machines and providing smartcards is an essential step forward.

“We are transforming transport across our Wales and Borders network, that work involves physical transformation but also utilising technology and introducing the most modern and efficient measures for us to operate our services.

“We are facing many challenges as a result of Covid-19 and providing contactless options improves the safety of colleagues and staff and will really help with our social distancing measures.”

James Brooke, Director of Customer Integration at Transport for Wales Rail Services said:

“We are pleased to be investing significantly in smart technology to make it even easier for customers to buy and collect their tickets before they board. And by expanding our Smart card availability to weekly, monthly and annual tickets on more routes, we are giving our customers as many options as possible to buy their tickets.

“We’ve had to work hard to ensure these investments can still take place despite the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, to give more customers the ability to buy their tickets via contactless than ever before.”