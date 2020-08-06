Are stolen dog's puppies alive heartbroken owner says

The three dogs, one heavily pregnant, were taken from the caravan they slept in on a smallholding near Gobowen, Oswestry a week ago.

Their owner, who says the puppies will have been born by now, says she is beside herself with worry.

Emily-Rose, who was ready to pup, Greta and Nancy, were all rescue dogs.

The remaining dachshund, Duchess, is now constantly at Keri's side. She had been in the house when the thieves struck at about 11.30pm on July 30.

"She went into the caravan for the first time yesterday and was sniffing round the stolen dogs' blankets. She was looking for them," Keri said.

"I feel so guilty that 'my girls' weren't sleeping in the house but I had bought the caravan specially for them and they had thir own sofas inside to sleep on."

She said police had been visiting neighbours to see whether anyone had CCTV that may have captured footage of the raid or of the white van that was spotted leaving the area, close to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital.

"I can't rest and I can't sleep. I just want to know if they are alive and whether Emily-Rose survived giving birth."

Duchess is in the house with me all the time now and the farm dogs are shut inside, I am so scared of them being stolen."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia police on 101.