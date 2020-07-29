Bridge to be closed for repairs

Shropshire Council said the Twmpath Bridge near Gobowen needs repair work to the north-west brick pilaster, following vehicle damage to the bridge parapet.

The bridge carries Twmpath Lane over a disused railway line near Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Due to the nature of the repairs a 24-hour road closure will be required for the duration of the works. When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via the A5, A495, B5009 and Twmpath Lane.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works.

The work will be undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision by the council’s term consultant WSP.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that this road closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”