Two-car crash near Oswestry

All three emergency services attended the incident, which took place at the junction known as The Cross, near Gobowen Railway Station at about midnight.

One person was given oxygen therapy and first aid by members of the fire service before being handed over to ambulance care.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue sent one appliance from Oswestry Fire Station and crews used oxygen first aid and small gear to treat the casualty and make both vehicles electrically safe.

Petrol was spilled over the road following the crash, the fire service reports.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were also in attendance.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 1.20am.

WMAS has been contacted for more information.