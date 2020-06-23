Busy McDonald's branch to get new look after refurb given green light

An application to demolish of some of the backroom areas of the fast-food joint in Chirk was submitted in March.

The global restaurant chain said it would result in the creation of new extensions, including a replacement chiller and store rooms.

The existing drive-thru booths will be replaced, and the premises will also have an upgraded shopfront installed.

Meanwhile, digital customer ordering signs will be added, along with improved drive-thru signs.

The scheme was recently approved by planning officers from Wrexham Council using delegated powers.

It follows the re-opening of the popular branch at the start of this month after it was forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The restaurant re-opened its drive-thru and welcomed queues tailing back almost as far as the Halton Roundabout, which joins the A5 and A483.

McDonald’s branches across the UK are currently running on reduced hours and serving a scaled-back menu.

Advertising

It comes as fewer staff are working on each shift, with additional screens in kitchens and service areas to ensure social distancing.

Customers are also being encouraged to use contactless payment methods and cap their spend at £25.

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Liam Randall