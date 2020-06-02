Firefighters rescue 20 calves from slurry pit at Oswestry farm

Crews were called to Daywall Farm in Gobowen at around 10pm, where the yearling calves had become stuck.

Two fire appliances and a rescue tender were sent from Oswestry and Wellington and they used strops and lines to safely rescue all of the animals. They were put into a holding pen in the care of the farmer.

Oswestry Fire Station said: "We were mobilised to Daywell Farm in Gobowen with a report of a large animal rescue.

"On arrival we found 20 yearling calves had become stuck in a slurry pit. Crews worked extremely hard in tough conditions to free the animals.

"Special thanks to the animal rescue team from Wellington who worked tirelessly hard into the early hours to free 20 calves."

Crews were on the scene until around 12.20am.