Crazy horses: Shropshire residents lift long faces with lockdown 'Grand National'

Neighbours in West Place held their very own fancy dress Grand National on Saturday morning to raise spirits and have a laugh during the coronavirus crisis.

Colourful jerseys, helmets and riding boots were donned as residents circled the cul-de-sac on hobby horses to the Benny Hill theme tune as neighbours watched on in shock and amazement.

This was just the latest escapade the group has got up to as they try and keep spirits up.

Resident Becky Davies said: "We made sure we found an area where we could keep up social distancing and not be crashing into each other.

"This is the most time we've all spent together as neighbours. Some of us didn't know each other at all so it's been lovely to get to know one another. We've made friends that we wouldn't have done otherwise.

"The older generation have been self isolating so it's been nice for them to be able to come to their doorsteps and see everything going on."

Becky has also been roaming the streets in an Elmo costume and the group are having an Abba session tomorrow. They've also been helping each other celebrate birthdays.

They hope to keep up their neighbourly antics even after lockdown is over.

Becky added: We're going to carry it on. We've built a friendship circle we'll never lose."