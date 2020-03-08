Four-car crash closes A5

The smash took place shortly before 2.30pm, and the road was shut between the Gledrid and Gobowen roundabouts.

Writing on Twitter Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Multiple vehicle RTC A5/A483. Road closed between Gledrid & Gobowen roundabouts."

It is understood that the ambulance service attended the scene and had treated some of those who had been travelling in the cars.

The fire service confirmed there had four vehicles involved and that it had attended to make them "electrically safe".

Chirk Councillor Gareth Baines also took to Twitter to warn people to avoid the area.

He said: "Gledrid A5 currently closed following a RTA, please avoid."