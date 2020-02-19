Menu

Woman treated after crash between car an fuel tanker near Oswestry

By Nick Humphreys | Gobowen | News | Published:

A woman was given first aid after a car and a fuel tanker collided just off the A5 near Oswestry this afternoon.

The crash happened on Chirk Road, Gobowen at around 3.30pm. Nobody was trapped.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene from Oswestry and Wellington and an operations officer was also in attendance as crews made the vehicles safe.

Gobowen Oswestry
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

