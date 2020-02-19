Advertising
Woman treated after crash between car an fuel tanker near Oswestry
A woman was given first aid after a car and a fuel tanker collided just off the A5 near Oswestry this afternoon.
The crash happened on Chirk Road, Gobowen at around 3.30pm. Nobody was trapped.
Three fire appliances were sent to the scene from Oswestry and Wellington and an operations officer was also in attendance as crews made the vehicles safe.
