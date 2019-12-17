Festive food parcels donated by finance team at Oswestry hospital

Over the past few weeks, the team at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) have been collecting various Christmas goodies to donate to Oswestry and Borders Foodbank.

The foodbank has distribution centres in Oswestry and Ellesmere, and during 2018 fed 2,311 people – an average of over 40 individuals a week.

Members of the RJAH finance team delivered 69 kilos of food, which was received by the volunteers that support this service.

Louise Stephens, one of the members of the team behind the idea at the Gobowen-based hospital, said: “It’s been a real team effort and we were overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and support.

“Working with the foodbank has been a really positive experience for the whole department.”

The department donated essentials such as tinned goods, fruit juice and dried pasta, as well as Christmas luxuries including mince pies, chocolates, festive biscuits and puddings.

Louise added: “It’s been great working with Liz Jermy, who is the centre manager at Oswestry and Borders Foodbank. The work they do is fantastic and really deserves support.”

The foodbank first launched in 2011 and provides local individuals and families with nutritionally balanced emergency food parcels and support.

Liz said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the finance team. All the donations we receive make such a difference.

“On average, we give away more than two tonnes of food every month to the local area and this Christmas, we will be busier than ever with the increasing need to help alleviate food poverty.”