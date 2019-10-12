Big Local meeting

The Three Parishes Big Local Partnership is inviting residents and organisations from St Martins, Gobowen and Weston Rhyn to its informal open event at St Johns Church, Weston Rhyn on October 23.

The doors will open at 7pm with the event starting at 7.30pm. Light refreshments will be available following the event.

Partnership Chairman Nick Heard said: “We have just come to the end of the fifth year of our 10 year Big Lottery funded programme and, are looking at investing in the communities of Weston Rhyn, St Martins and Gobowen for the next three years. Three Parishes Big Local is a community-led programme and our open event gives local people the opportunity to come along and find out about our projects over the past year and our future projects. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas with the Partnership”.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Three Parishes Big Local programme, is asked to contact Bridget or Paula at Qube on 01691 656882, visit the website big-local.org, or view the 3PBigLocal facebook page.