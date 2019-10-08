Loose dog bites three children in playground near Oswestry

The attacks at the Gobowen playing fields have led to calls for the playground on the field in the village near Oswestry to be fenced off and the dogs on a lead policy to be enforced.

One of the children hurt needed hospital treatment and is now on antibiotics to bring down the swelling on the bites.

Mother, Natalie Pugh, who lives behind the playing fields, said her seven-year-old son was playing with friends at the play area at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

"There was a dog off the lead and it bit my son on the bottom. He ran away, the dog chasing him but he fell and the dog bit him again on the leg."

It then ran off and is believed to had then bitten two teenage girls who were playing by the stream at the side of the recreation ground, she said.

Natalie said she took her son to A&E in Shrewsbury where his wounds were cleaned up and dressed. Yesterday he was given antibiotics at the minor injuries unit in Oswestry because staff were worried about swelling, she said.

"The dog was a bit like a greyhound," she said.

"We need the playground fenced off. They are apparently three signs around the fields, two by the pavilion, saying dogs must be on a lead but owners are just ignoring them."

She said she was now scared to take her children to the park.

"I have a nine-month-old who loves being on the swings and the slide. What if the dog had bitten him. Or if the dog had not let my seven-year-old go. His injuries could have been so much worse."

News of the dog attack has led to condemnation on village facebook sites and renewed calls for fencing around the playground.

Several villagers said on social media that their own dogs had been attacked by others running off their leads. Others complained of the dog mess on the recreation ground and around the play equipment.

Some parents, including Natalie, have said that they will be attending the Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council meeting in Selattyn on Wednesday evening to urge councillors to make money available to fence off the playground.