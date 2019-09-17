New pool for specialist college near Oswestry

The new Bradbury Hydrotherapy Pool will be open to students, who have learning difficulties and disabilities, as part of their physiotherapy, health and wellbeing. The state-of-the-art pool incorporates accessible changing rooms, physiotherapy room and a

warm water pool with sensory lighting and music.

Students with mobility issues will be supported to access the pool with the use of a dedicated hoist and specialist shower trolley.

Derwen College student Sophie Lay, and her mother Sharron, were guests of honour. Sophie will be a regular user of the pool.

College Principal Meryl Green said: “We have been able to design and build this fantastic acility thanks to generous donations from the community. The hydrotherapy pool will prove an invaluable resource for students providing them with physiotherapy as well as a sensory experience.”

The opening ribbon was cut by fundraiser Paul Crosby. Mr Crosby, who has been instrumental in raising money for the pool as well as for many other vital projects over the years is retiring from fundraising duties at Derwen. He was thanked for his commitment and hard work supporting Derwen over the years.

He said that the pool had benefited from generous donations from many community groups and leading grant makers such as The Bradbury Foundation, St. James' Place Charitable Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation who, between them, donated £330,000.

Hugh Inman, UK representative for the Bradbury Foundation, said: “The Bradbury Foundation is excited to have again helped Derwen College improve its facilities for the benefit of all its students. This modern Bradbury hydrotherapy pool, moreover, will also be used by the wider local community allowing the College to offer hydrotherapy benefits to as many people as possible.”

Karen Cartwright, Physiotherapist at Derwen College said: “This hydrotherapy pool and physiotherapy room enables our students to access a variety of exercise environments. The specialist facilities the new hydrotherapy pool offer, mean that a wider range of individual needs can be met and we can’t wait to start our sessions in there.”