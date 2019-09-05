Pedestrian died after Gobowen collision

Mr Bryan Charles Davies,

A pedestrian died two months after he and his wife were in collision with a van as they were crossing a road close to their home.

Mr Bryan Charles Davies, 76, of West Place, Gobowen near Oswestry died in hospital on May 13 following the accident on March 20.

An inquest in Shrewsbury heard yesterday that the collision took place on the St Martins Road in the village at about 11.15am.

Coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, said the roads in Gobowen had been busier that usual as a crash on the A5 had closed the trunk road and traffic was being diverted through the village.

Mr Ellery said that dash cam footage from a car that was close by showed just what had happened.

He said the two pedestrians started crossing the road behind a large white vehicle travelling away from Gobowen. That vehicle shielded the view of the van travelling in the other direction towards Gobowen.

As the pedestrians emerged from behind the white vehicles they appeared to quicken up and tried to make a dash across the road in front of the van.

"The van driver appeared to brake and steer away from the pedestrians," Mr Ellery said.

However he was unable to avoid the collision.

The couple were airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital where Mr Davies died on May 13 from his injuries.

Mr Ellery recorded that he died as a result of a road traffic accident.

Following the inquest Mr Davies' sons, Nick and Lee, said that their step-mother and Mr Davies' wife, Brenda was still in hospital recovering from her injuries.

They paid tribute to their father who was in the Welsh Guards at the age of 15 and had taken part in the Trooping of the Colour and the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

He left the army in 1965 and became a miner at Ifton Colliery, St Martins, working there until the collliery closed and the family moved to Stoke for work at the Hem Heath colliery.

Many years after moving back to Gobowen, Mr Davies married his second wife, Brenda.

The sons said: "They had been inseparable until this tragedy occurred. He was committed to making her happy, if it was important to her, it became important to him. They were married for thirty nine years and during his last weeks his utmost concern was for Brenda’s well being, not his own."