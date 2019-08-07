Menu

Car flips onto roof outside Shropshire hospital

By Nick Humphreys | Gobowen | News

A car flipped onto its roof outside a hospital in north Shropshire.



One person suffered minor injuries from the incident, which happened outside the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen at around midday today.

No other vehicles were involved. There is expected to be traffic problems while the car is removed.

Oswestry SNT tweeted: "RTC outside Gobowen Hospital. One vehicle involved minor injury. Road blocked."

RJAH Estates Facilities advised visitors how to access the hospital.

They tweeted: "Accident on Twmpath Lane, road currently closed between the Main Entrance and Entrance 2. If you need to leave the Hospital to go towards Oswestry, please use the exit by Car Park A to leave or divert through Gobowen. Please pass this message on to any staff/visitors."

