Pensioner dies two months after crash in Gobowen

The pensioner was one of two people who were seriously injured in Gobowen two months ago.

Police confirmed that a man in his 70s had since passed away.

The accident happened on March 20 on the St Martins Road in the village, at the junction with West Place.

At the time of the crash police said that a man and a woman, aged in their 70s, were both seriously injured and airlifted to hospital in Stoke.

They were initially being cared for by passers-by at the scene before the arrival of the emergency services.

A spokesman said today: "We can confirm a pedestrian, a man in his 70s, who was involved in a collision in Gobowen on March 20 has sadly died."

The collision happened on the day that traffic was being diverted off the A5 Oswestry bypass and through Gobowen after a crash in which a man was killed when the car he was driving was in collision with a lorry.