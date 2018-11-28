Menu

Crews to rescue after two-car crash near Oswestry

By Jonny Drury | Gobowen | News | Published:

Emergency services were called following a crash involving two cars near Oswestry today.

The scene of the crash

The crash happened just before 1pm on The Cross in Gobowen, with four Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Oswestry and Wellington in attendance.

West Midland Ambulance Service were on the scene, with reports of people being trapped in the cars.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 12.52pm to reports of a two car road traffic collision.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended and two patients were assessed.

"They had minor injuries, and were discharged at the scene."

Gobowen Oswestry
