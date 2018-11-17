Public to hear of future plans for Pontcysyllte World Heritage Site

Although the imposing aqueduct is in Wales, the world heritage site takes in part of the Llangollen canal in Shropshire and the Chirk Aqueduct on the county border.

As such, the Gobowen, Selattyn, St Martins and Weston Rhyn Local Joint Committee which meets on Thursday, has invited those involved in the site's regeneration to talk about the project.

Councillor Rob Macey, chairman of the committee, said there would be key updates on future management plans for the World Heritage Site ahead of its 10-year anniversary next year.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

"Residents who walk, boat or cycle along the canal network, live locally or have tourism businesses in the area are encouraged to attend the meeting," he said.

"The area recognises the value of Pontcysyllte, a special World Heritage Site, to this cross-border area, particularly with Chirk Bank being one the gateways to this unique site.

"It is important to encourage residents to this meeting to hear how they engage with this area and to hear the latest work and projects coming forward around the site, which offer opportunities to residents, local community groups and businesses."

The meeting will be held at the All Saints Church Hall, Old Chirk Road, Gobowen, starting at 7pm.

Groups who host activities locally and feel they could play a part in anniversary events next year should attend.

"This meeting offers an opportunity for residents to raise issues that matter most to them and their area and to hear more from local stakeholders on projects developing in the area," Mr Macey added.

"This will include the latest from those providers commissioned to deliver youth activities ahead of the new year, any safety issues you wish to raise with your West Mercia Police officer, an update from Three Parishes Big Local, and Clare Fildes from Shropshire Council will update on Shropshire’s Great Outdoors Strategy."

The meetings are overseen by a panel of councillors from Shropshire Council and local parish councils.