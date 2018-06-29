Holiday park near Oswestry refused planning permission

Shropshire Council has refused planning permission for a 19 lodge park on land in Henlle Lane, Gobowen by Walker Sheppard Construction Ltd.

In a report to planners, the company said the two and a half acre site, a former tip, had a history of planning applications and appeals relative to a gipsy and traveller site with the owner and his family currently living there.

The report said that the site was close to a golf, club, spa and leisure hotel and a garden and retail centre.

The village and train station was within walking distance and the entrance to the site was just half a mile from the A5.

"Walker Sheppard Construction has been involved in both the housing and caravan leisure industry since 1990 building all over Shropshire," the report said.

"The holiday chalet park would accommodate 19 chalets one of which would be used as manager's accommodation and office/reception.

"The proposal would help support the local economy through increased custom for local services and would boost tourism attractions in the local area and beyond. It would complement the existing facilities near to the site."