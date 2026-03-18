Watersports company moving to Shropshire beauty spot

The Paddle Bros are taking over Mere Cottage by The Mere, with the firm set to open over the Easter weekend.

From left: Councillor Rob Wilson, Councillor Liz Woodbridge, Mark Hooper, Chris Harris and Tim Harris celebrate The Paddle Bros moving into Mere Cottage in Ellesmere. Picture: LDRS

Chris and Tim Harris are bringing their watersports company to The Mere in Ellesmere. Picture: LDRS

Owned by brothers Tim and Chris Harris, the company will be moving across town from the Shropshire Union Canal.

Owners of The Paddle Bros, Chris Harris (far left) and Tim Harris (far right) celebrate moving to The Mere in Ellesmere with Mark Hooper (project leader, Visit Shropshire|) and The Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Liz Woodbridge. Picture: LDRS

People will be able to hire standup paddleboards or have lessons, as well as well enjoying canoeing and kayaking. Bookings can be made via thepaddlebros.co.uk with free paddle slots being available on the first day.

“We were working with a lot of outdoor companies up and down the country doing different watersports, but after that decided we wanted to set up our company,” said Tim Harris.

“We started Paddle Bros about three years ago at the Ellesmere Canal and River Trust yard, taking cubs, scouts, schools, and the Lakelands Academy.

“We’ve integrated ourselves into the local community, and waiting for the right opportunity for The Mere to come up.

“Within the last six months, we were presented with the opportunity, and we went full force into it.

“There is a lovely walk around The Mere, but we felt it wasn’t being utilised to its fullest, and we thought what could we do that ensures the water doesn’t go undervalued.”

The Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Liz Woodbridge, said over 300,000 people a year visit The Mere.

“We want to increase that and the awareness of such a beautiful spot,” she said.

“So, it’s important we have activities to offer people who come here, rather than just enjoy the nature.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, said Mere Cottage has been renovated by Shropshire Council, and The Paddle Bros will be taking on the lease.

“It will be a great addition for people coming to visit, but will also help The Boathouse and the Kiosk,” said Councillor Wilson.

“They’ve done some great work in Shrewsbury, and I’m really delighted to see them set up in Ellesmere.”

Tourism brings in around £910 million to Shropshire, and supports 9,153 jobs.

Mark Hooper, project leader at Visit Shropshire, said that the industry is thriving, with the county outpacing many others in the UK.

“Staying visitors bring a lot more back into economic value into the county,” said Mr Hooper.

“So, we’re always keen for people to experience more of Shropshire.

“In the post-Covid world where people want to get out, and rural locations seemed to have thrived.”