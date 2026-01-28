‘An honour’ - Shropshire veteran cricketer flies out to defend England over-70s Ashes and World Cup titles

Peter Hayes, from Ellesmere, has been selected for the England over-70s squad touring Australia and New Zealand between January 28 and March 7, as the team look to defend both their Silver Ashes and World Cup titles.

Hayes departed from Manchester today (January 28) to begin preparations for the tour.

England won the first over-70s World Cup on home soil in 2024 and currently hold the Silver Ashes. But Hayes admits the challenge will be even tougher this time around.

“We are very determined, but it is going to be a tough one,” the 71-year-old told the Shropshire Star. “The teams have strengthened since 2024.

Peter Hayes from Ellesmere bowling for England over-70s

“New Zealand and Australia will be good, and Canada have Larry Gomes, the former West Indies player, so they’ll be stronger as well. I think it’s going to be much more difficult to get to the final this time.”

Hayes began playing cricket in Sussex before he played for Cambridge University, representing the combined universities side in the Benson and Hedges Cup.

He later played for Suffolk before moving to Shropshire in the 1990s, when he was teaching at Ellesmere College.

But he only took up the game later in life, steadily progressing through the Shropshire seniors set-up. He has represented Shropshire at over-50s and over-60s level and now plays in the over-70s age group, as well as featuring for Worcestershire’s 70s side.

His England recall came after Worcestershire put him forward, followed by a trial in Gloucestershire.

Peter Hayes from Ellesmere has been selected to represent England over-70s

“I didn’t expect to be selected again,” he admitted. “With it being two years further on, people are coming through from the over-60s into the 70s. I’m excited and nervous at the same time, but it’s such an honour to represent England.

“To open the bowling in a World Cup final is an experience I’ll never forget - especially at my age. I never dreamed I would still be playing now. In fact, I vowed I wouldn’t.”

Hayes played a key role in England’s 2024 World Cup success, producing some outstanding bowling performances, including figures of nine overs for five runs against New Zealand.

“As far as England are concerned, I’m a seam bowler,” he explained. “As far as Worcestershire are concerned, I’m an all-rounder.

“I bat at four and open the bowling for them. But the batsmen selected for England are so strong that I bat near the bottom of the order - I was about number nine in the last World Cup.”

The tour is entirely self-funded, but Hayes said the opportunity is priceless.

Peter Hayes from Ellesmere (left) is presented his England cap at the 2024 World Cup

Preparation during the winter months has not been easy, but Hayes has been putting in extra work locally to ensure he is ready.

“Frankton Cricket Club very kindly let me net with them,” he said. “I’ve actually done more nets in January than I ever did when I was a youngster.”

Alongside his international success, Hayes also has fond memories from his university days, including when he beat former Pakistan international and Prime Minister Imran Khan to a man of the match award.

“When I was at Cambridge, we played Worcestershire in the Benson and Hedges Cup,” he recalled.

“Imran Khan was playing for us. I bowled my 11 overs for six runs and was given man of the match, even though I was out for nothing.

“Imran should have got it, he took four wickets and made about 40 runs. But everyone thought he was caught behind and he didn’t walk, so the adjudicator wasn’t prepared to give it to him.”

The Silver Ashes leg of the tour will feature three one-day internationals in Adelaide and Sydney, while the World Cup tournament in Christchurch will see England face Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Canada, America and Emerging Nations.