Plans granted for nine homes near Ellesmere

An application for outline planning permission for the scheme to happen on land north of Winston Fields in Tetchill, near Ellesmere, was first submitted in September 2024.

Permission has been granted for nine homes to be built on land north of Winston Fields in Tetchill, near Ellsmere. Picture: Google

The plans came under fire from residents, who argued the small village did not have the amenities to support more housing.

By the end of October 2024, they were rejected by Shropshire Council’s planning officers, who ruled that the scheme was in a “unsustainable location for development” and that it would be an “unacceptable encroachment into open countryside”.

However, the application was resubmitted the following month with changes that the developers hoped will “overcome and rebut” the previous reasons for refusal.

Documents said that the development will boost the county’s housing supply, provide employment during construction, support suppliers and attract people and services to the nearby area.

The planning statement adds: “Future occupiers are likely to access and use local services and facilities helping them to remain viable. The provision of more homes will create a stimulus to the economy and address the housing shortage.”

In addition, the application states, the loss of the agricultural land “is not significant” and “would not result in any adverse ecological or environmental implications”.

However, all but one of the 15 comments lodged objected to the scheme.

“Adding more housing and associated vehicles to a village blighted with narrow roads and no footpaths, will only increase the risk to local residents,” said David Howells.

Sarah Cooper added: “These new houses will also be outside of the village boundary and even closer to the wind turbine than the previous ones built on Winston Fields. How much more farming land is going to be given over to new housing developments in a village which simply can not support it?”

The only supportive comment was from Ellesmere Rural Parisah Council, who noted the concerns they raised in the previous application have been addressed.

“The existing development was well received when built and the properties sold quickly, demonstrating that there is a requirement for this type of housing outside Ellesmere,” said a spokesperson.

Shropshire Council planning officer, Janet Davies said, in view of the housing land supply shortfall, the application site represents a modest extension to a previously allocated site that has been judged “fair.”

“It is also observed that the proposal would involve a rounding off of the settlement and officers are of the view that there would be no major landscape and visual impact from the development on account of its siting, seen in association with existing built development.”

She therefore said the application is recommended for approval subject to a Section 106 agreement requiring a financial contribution towards affordable housing.