Ninety-three-year old Barbara Molesworth will be holding a festive event at her home in Whittington this Saturday (December 13).

“There are so many children suffering from the terrible things that are happening across the world,” she said. ”This is a great opportunity for our community to join me in raising money to fund much-needed emergency food supplies, medical aid and educational support that are desperately needed in places where there is war, famine and devastation caused by floods and earthquakes."

Mrs Molesworth will be serving refreshments between 10am and 4pm at Garden Croft, Daisy Lane, Whittington (SY11 4EA).

Barbara Molesworth.

There will be a raffle and an opportunity to buy Save the Children Christmas cards.

There is no admission charge, but donations would be appreciated.

The event coincides with the charity’s annual Christmas Jumper fundraising appeal which involves schools and other support groups around the UK.

“We’re encouraging everyone to make it a really festive occasion by wearing a Christmas jumper, but really any jumper will do,” she said.

Mrs Molesworth has spent more than half a century raising money for Save the Children.

Earlier this year she was honoured with the charity’s volunteering award in recognition of her “extraordinary service”.

Head of volunteering Matt Reynolds said: “Barbara is a magnificent, dedicated and loyal supporter who lives and breathes Save the Children. Her enthusiasm and commitment is as strong as it was 50 years ago, and she shows no sign of giving up.”

Mrs Molesworth began fundraising with her late husband, Douglas, when he was head of Whittington Primary School.

For several years, pupils gained national recognition by raising record amounts for Save the Children.

After his death in 2007, his wife continued as an active volunteer, raising thousands of pounds by holding an open garden event every spring, selling plants and charity cards, as well as hosting a Christmas Jumper day.

Last year, she was among long-serving members of the charity’s Ellesmere branch who met its patron, Princess Anne, when she visited the the town and called at the birthplace of Eglantyne Jebb and her sister, Dorothy, who founded Save the Children in 1919.