Ellesmere man who shoved tea towel in girlfriend's mouth during brutal assault on his narrowboat is spared jail

Alan Baillie, 54, had been in a relationship with the woman for about a year when she visited his narrowboat while it was moored at Ellesmere Wharf on February 5, 2023, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Both Baillie and the woman had been drinking before a row broke out, the court was told on Wednesday (December 3).

Mr Rob Edwards, prosecuting, said: "They had an argument. She can no longer recall what it was about but she took out her phone to video his aggressive language to play it back to him and show him his behaviour.

"But he took exception to this," said Mr Edwards.