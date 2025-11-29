'Totally inappropriate': Residents pack pub for meeting over concerns for 14 new homes in their Shropshire village

Kelland Homes has targeted land off Crosemere Crescent in Cockshutt near Ellesmere for 14 new houses including a range of bungalows, semi-detached and detached properties.

A consultation on the proposals is running until Wednesday, December 3, as part of the planning permission process for the project.

A design and access statement submitted by Woodsyde Developments on behalf of the applicant said the development has been designed “to respect the surrounding residential character whilst providing a sustainable and well-integrated addition to the village”.

The development would comprise a single cul-de-sac, with three properties fronting Crosemere Crescent. Within the centre of the cul-de-sac would be open space. Additional planting and landscaping would be provided, as would benches for residents.