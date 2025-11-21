Ellesmere Poppy Appeal concert raises more than £1k

The town’s Comrades Club was packed for the sell-out event, which featured performances by the Porthywaen Silver Band, the Shawbury Military Wives Choir and a vocal trio comprising three talented teenagers from Ellesmere College, Mini-Uras Garvin and sisters and Tabitha and Ellie Kimber, accompanied by Simon Fisher.

The concert was organised by the president of the Ellesmere and district branch of the Royal British Legion, Ian Williams, who is also county branch chairman.

“I’ve been involved in arranging this concert annually for nearly 20 years,” he said, "but this is the first time all the tickets have been sold out. I’m sorry that some people were disappointed because they left it too late to buy tickets. It was an absolutely wonderful evening for the large number of people who attended, and we’ve had very positive feedback. It’s so rewarding to raise money for the Poppy Appeal, but remembrance has always been most important ever since the first concerts were held back in the 1980s, with many veterans taking part.”

Legion branch president Ian Williams presents a certificate of thanks to singers Mini, Ellie and Tabitha.

Before the concert ended, Mr Williams presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to Mini, Tabitha and Ellie, for their continued support for the event and the Poppy Appeal.

“I want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who took part and to all those came along to support us,” he added. “I’m also very grateful to my fellow members of the Legion branch and to local businesses including Ismay’s Fashions, Courtyard Interiors, Project SY12 and the Comrades Club for their help in making sure it all went off successfully.”