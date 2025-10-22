Popular ice-cream shop near Ellesmere could be on the move

Helen Cripps, who runs Brooklands Dairy in Dudlestone, near Ellesmere, has submitted plans to have an ice cream enterprise, tea room, and seating area at nearby Deefields Farm.

Brooklands Dairy, which sells organic ice cream, could be moving to a nearby farm. Picture: Google

It comes after Brooklands Dairy was put on the market for £5,950,000, which includes two separate four-bedroom farmhouses.

The firm produces artisan dairy on the farm, with organic milk from Brown Swiss cows used to make luxury ice cream.

Joe Salt, from Creative Planning, said the applicant has a stock of 440 cattle and has gained planning approval for a new building at Deefields.

“This conversion will allow for expansion of the business, supporting further local employment and the sale of local produce to the local area,” said Mr Salt.

“The ice cream that is sold is made on-site. The existing barn will be converted to contain a servery and seating area, along with an adjacent kitchen, pasteurising area and storage. Additional seating is proposed at first floor level to be accessed via a new staircase.

“A new window is proposed on the western elevation to provide natural light into the seating area and a number of conservation rooflights are proposed to allow natural light into the first floor. Solar panels are proposed on the existing corrugated roof and also incorporated into the slate tiles on the main roof.

“All existing roof timbers are to be retained and the barn will be sensitively converted. The small barn positioned to the south east of the main barn is to be converted into customer toilets and includes the replacement of the corrugated roof with a tiled roof to match the main barn.

“Outside seating is proposed for customers between the main barn and the portal-framed barn to the south.”

Mr Salt added that access will be via the existing entrance to the south, which will be improved. There will be a parking area for 40 cars, and as part of the scheme, a number of passing places are proposed along the leading leading from the B5068.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposal (25/03437/FUL) should do so by November 5.

