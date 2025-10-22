Paramedics and firefighters were sent to The Mere, Ellesmere at around 3am today (Wednesday), where a man was suffering a "medical episode".

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has said a boat was used to bring him to safety.

A spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Ellesmere.

"One male suffering medical episode on embankment, crews used the boat to bring casualty to safety."

Three fire engines, including the incident command unit and the rescue tender, were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.