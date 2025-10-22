Firefighters reveal details of early morning boat rescue for stricken fishermen on Ellesmere's Mere

The man had become unwell while fishing at the popular beauty spot at around 3am today - Wednesday, October 22.

A team of firefighters from Ellesmere Fire Station were dispatched to help the man, who was experiencing chest pains.

Because of his remote location the crew used a boat to reach the man, who was later taken to hospital.

Ellesmere firefighters used a boat to reach the man. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

A post from Ellesmere Fire Station on social media explained: "At 3.04 this morning we were mobilised to reports of a person who had become unwell while fishing at The Mere.

"Crew responded alongside ambulance colleagues and located the casualty who was experiencing chest pains.

"Owing to the isolated location of the casualty and difficult terrain, the decision was made to transport the casualty across The Mere using the fire service boat, where they were met by waiting paramedics for transport to hospital.

"We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery."

Following the incident, the fire service has encouraged anyone fishing in remote locations, or at night, to consider ways to make sure people can find them.

It added: "If you fish in isolated locations, or at night, please consider the following to help us find you quickly should you ever need assistance.

"One: Download the free What 3 Words app to your mobile device. This app will provide a unique word code which enables emergency operators to pinpoint your location to within 3 square meters anywhere on the planet. What 3 Words can be used in non-emergencies, and is free.

"Two: Ensure you have a mobile device with you so that you can remain in contact with emergency services by phone, and assist in guiding search crews to your location.

"Three: Pack a bright torch to help us locate you in dense foliage.

"Four: Consider your location carefully: if you struggle to get there, we are likely to find it even harder to get you out to safety. This is particularly true if the area you fish is best accessed by boat."