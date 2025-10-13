Arrest made after man leapt out of first-floor window and hopped over fences in bid to escape police in Ellesmere

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Ellesmere at around 10.45am on Saturday (October 11) in a bid to locate and arrest a man who was wanted in relation to a number of alleged offences.

After officers knocked on the front door, a male attempted to evade police by hopping out of a first-floor window.

Photo: Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Teams

After a short foot chase, the man was caught by officers and arrested.

A spokesperson for Oswestry and Ellesmere's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Officers from E shift response team supported by Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood officers attended an address in Ellesmere to locate and arrest a male who was wanted for questioning relating to several ongoing investigations, whilst also being wanted on warrant for a separate offence.

"The male decided to try and evade the police knocking on the front door by exiting the property via a first-floor window but was quickly surprised to see officers cutting off his escape routes and after a short foot chase, and some fence-hopping, the male was detained and arrested.

Photo: Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Teams

"We’d like to reassure the local community where this took place that there was no wider risk to the public and that the male was arrested and is currently in police custody with enquiries still ongoing relating to those ongoing investigations."