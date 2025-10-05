Shropshire Star
Shropshire primary school celebrates 175th birthday as former pupils share memories of days gone by

A Shropshire primary school has been celebrating its 175th birthday.

By Dominic Robertson
Staff, pupils, former pupils and community members all turned out for the special celebration at Welshampton C of E Primary School, near Ellesmere.

As part of the occasion pupils buried a time capsule containing items to be found by future generations, and planted a tree in the school's grounds.

The school also put together a display of historic pictures, showing the school through the years, and provided plenty of cake for the guests.

Celebrating Welshampton C of E School's 175th birthday were headteacher Ben Crompton, Ellesmere mayor Liz Woodbridge, deputy head Clare Liley, and pupils Theo, Freddie, Honey, Autumn, and Elsie. Photo: Steve Leath

The school opened back in 1850.

A number of former pupils returned to share their memories of their time at the school - and to see how it has changed.

Headteacher Ben Crompton said they were delighted to be marking the occasion and celebrating the school's place at the heart of the community.

Former Welshampton pupils Christopher Jobson and Vera Lloyd. Mr Jobson is displaying a long service award that his great great great Aunt, Elizabeth Simms, was given when she was a teacher at the school, from 1913. Photo: Steve Leath