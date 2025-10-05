Staff, pupils, former pupils and community members all turned out for the special celebration at Welshampton C of E Primary School, near Ellesmere.

As part of the occasion pupils buried a time capsule containing items to be found by future generations, and planted a tree in the school's grounds.

The school also put together a display of historic pictures, showing the school through the years, and provided plenty of cake for the guests.

Celebrating Welshampton C of E School's 175th birthday were headteacher Ben Crompton, Ellesmere mayor Liz Woodbridge, deputy head Clare Liley, and pupils Theo, Freddie, Honey, Autumn, and Elsie. Photo: Steve Leath

The school opened back in 1850.

A number of former pupils returned to share their memories of their time at the school - and to see how it has changed.

Headteacher Ben Crompton said they were delighted to be marking the occasion and celebrating the school's place at the heart of the community.