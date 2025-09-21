Firefighters called to Shropshire town after blaze involving electric bollard

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 4.45pm yesterday (September 20) reporting a fire in the open on Sparbridge, Ellesmere.

One fire crew was mobilised to the scene.

According to the fire service, the fire involved an electric bollard but was out upon their arrival. Firefighters used small gear to make the scene safe.

Crews were finished at the scene by 5.05pm.