Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident on Birch Road in Ellesmere at around 8.30pm yesterday - Friday, August 29.

One crew was sent to the scene of the incident and used hosereel jets to put out the fire, along with a thermal camera to check for hotspots once it had been extinguished.

A firefighter at the scene of the blaze. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

The scene of the blaze. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

The scene of the blaze. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

The aftermath of the blaze. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

The fire service said BT had been notified of the incident, which was near to the Ellesmere marina.