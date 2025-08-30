Firefighters tackle blaze which destroyed Ellesmere BT box near county marina
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze which destroyed a BT box near a county marina.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident on Birch Road in Ellesmere at around 8.30pm yesterday - Friday, August 29.
One crew was sent to the scene of the incident and used hosereel jets to put out the fire, along with a thermal camera to check for hotspots once it had been extinguished.
The fire service said BT had been notified of the incident, which was near to the Ellesmere marina.