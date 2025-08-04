Emergency crews called to fire at home in Ellesmere caused by unattended candle
Firefighters were called to a home Ellesmere after a candle that was left unattended ignited a blaze in a conservatory.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.03pm reporting a house fire on Berwyn View in Ellesmere. One fire engine from Ellesmere was dispatched to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said crews tackled a small fire in the conservatory of the property, which had been started due to an unattended candle.
A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire, while a thermal imaging camera was also deployed to check for hotspots and make sure the scene was safe.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 4.22pm.