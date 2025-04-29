Owners of Ellesmere's Black Lion Hotel thank customers after 'incredible' opening week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Black Lion Hotel in Ellesmere re-opened to the public last week under new owners, following a refurbishment.

The future appeared uncertain for the pub, which had closed in December 2022 and also suffered an electrical fire in 2023.

The pub closed again in 2023 having been taken over by Admiral Taverns, who spent much of the year looking for a new tenant to take over the historic premises, after the pubs managers announced they would be leaving in April.

The Black Lion Hotel in Ellesmere has reopened after a refurbishment.

The Grade II listed building on Scotland Street went up for sale in October last year with a reduced price tag of £350,000.

Having been purchased by Birmingham-based Valiant Pubs, works which took place over the spring saw the pub's bar areas and function suite fully refurbished.

A phase two programme of works set to take place over the summer will also see improvements to the beer garden and eight hotel rooms at the property.

The Black Lion Hotel in Ellesmere has reopened after a refurbishment. In Picture: Samantha Norris (Valiant Pubs) and AJ Hunter (Manager)

The pub's manager AJ Hunter said reception from locals and visitors alike since opening last Wednesday (April 16) had left him and his team "blown away" by the support they had received.

"Its been a bit wild. People are just really pleased to see it open again," he said.

"It's a listed building so obviously there's only so much we can do with it but the refurbishment has gone really well and everyone says how great it looks.

"It's been a bit of a mixed bag - We had a couple in who had their wedding reception here 60 years ago who came and had a look round and were really impressed with it, as well as some of the locals who come in regularly.

"Thank you again to all our customers for all the love and support."

The Black Lion Hotel in Ellesmere has reopened after a refurbishment. In Picture: Samantha Norris (Valiant Pubs) and AJ Hunter (Manager)

Earlier this year, owners Valiant Pubs had put out a call for new managers for the business, which they described as being set in a "beautiful building" which had been "brought back to life with a sympathetic refurbishment ensuring the original features and character are restored".

"We are looking to create an elevated pub experience with a fresh food offering, cask ales, regular events and private functions," they said.