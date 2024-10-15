Birdwatching group in Ellesmere smashes its fundraising appeal for new spy-at-the-nest cameras

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ellesmere Heronwatch's cameras on Moscow Island were 10 years old and badly in need of an upgrade.

The group's crowdfunding appeal has flown over the £35,000 target, giving the fans of feathered friends the chance to buy an up to date camera system for the island in Ellesmere's Mere. They had a very tight deadline to raise the money because the kit has to be installed before the birds return to their nests.

The group's Edward Bevan said it had been a 'huge campaign' to replace the whole camera system.

"We are looking forward to having a new modern system that is right up to date," said Mr Bevan. "It wasn't easy, we had a mix up with the match funding. There was quite a lot of work and we raised it just as the deadline was looming. We have the contractors ready to go, they have looked at the trees to install the cameras in."

Images from the new cameras, which should be installed next year, will be beamed into the Boathouse on the Mereside, for people of all ages to watch and enjoy.

The group's Amanda Bevan, enthused: "One of the joys is this is for everybody. We are absolutely thrilled. We were determined to make it work and we have done!"

People will be able to see the giant herons gliding over the Mere and on camera landing on their nests. There will also be cameras at water level to show the ducks and swans that are so popular on the water.

Fundraising from 149 backers raised the staggering amount of £35,336.

It will bring a new video camera system, for viewing and recording, made up of two pan-tilt-zoom cameras controlled by the public and two in nest boxes for small birds.

The plan is to the equipment this autumn, train volunteers in using them in January 2025 and launch them in February 2025.

Running from mid February to the end of May every spring, the project is suitable for all ages and abilities, is indoors, and it’s free.