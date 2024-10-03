Weekend of celebrations to mark 175th anniversary of church's restoration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ambitious scheme, drawn up by the renowned Victorian architect Sir George Gilbert Scott, was inspired by the then vicar, the Rev John Day.

It transformed St Mary’s into the magnificent Grade I Listed building that still stands today – an iconic landmark overlooking the Mere.

The fulfilment of the project gave Ellesmere an important place in the story of the Victorian church and involved replacing the old nave, creating new aisles, restoring the transsepts and making other much-needed improvements.

In the autumn of 1849, the then Bishop of Lichfield consecrated the new nave – but it nearly didn’t happen.

Only 17 months earlier, the vicar was forced to wire an urgent telegram to London, warning the architect that the distinctive landmark tower had become perilously unstable during the building work and was at serious risk of crashing down.

Gilbert Scott and the head of the Derby-based contractor carrying out the work, rushed to Ellesmere overnight and ordered emergency action to underpin the tower with three feet of concrete, stone and cement.

This enabled the project to be completed the following year.

On Friday evening, October 11, exactly 175 years after the original consecration service, the current Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt. Rev Dr Michael Ingrave, will celebrate the anniversary with a sung Eucharist.

It will be followed by refreshments and the cutting of a special anniversary cake.

Several other events will take place over the weekend, with an exhibition on Saturday, October 12, featuring displays on the church’s history and original documents from the period, including parish baptism and marriage registers from the 1840s and 50s.

They offer a fascinating insight into life in Victorian Ellesmere.

Volunteers will also be serving a range of Victorian-themed refreshments.

The following day, after the usual Sunday morning services, there will be Songs of Praise in the church at 3pm with an opportunity to sing well-loved hymns from the Victorian era.

The Vicar of Ellesmere, the Rev Pat Hawkins, said: “This is a very significant anniversary in the history of St Mary’s and we offer the warmest of welcomes to everyone who would like to join us in our celebrations and help make this a really joyful occasion.

"An important part of Revd Day and Gilbert Scott’s vision was to provide Ellesmere with a church that was for the whole community, something that is equally important to us today.”

The restoration of St Mary’s was carried out at a cost of £6.500, the equivalent of nearly £700,000 at today’s prices.

Nearly half the money was donated by the Countess of Bridgewater – Charlotte Egerton, whose wealthy family owned estates around Ellesmere and other parts of Shropshire and elsewhere.